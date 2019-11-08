

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria trade deficit decreased in August, amid a fall in exports and imports, data from the from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 477.9 million in August from EUR 773.2 million in the same month last year.



Exports declined 2.9 percent annually in August and imports fell 5.2 percent.



The trade with EU nations resulted in a deficit of EUR 480 million in August compared to a deficit of EUR 637.9 million in the last year.



During the January to August period, exports and imports gained 2.8 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively, resulting a trade deficit of EUR 3.87 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX