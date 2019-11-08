

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France industrial production grew in September, after declining in the previous month, data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in September, after a 0.9 percent fall in August.



Manufacturing output increased 0.6 percent monthly in September, reversing a 0.8 percent decline in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.



Output in mining and quarrying, energy, water supply, and waste management decreased 1.5 percent. The construction output grew 1.8 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent in September.



On a year-on-year basis, manufacturing output declined 0.4 percent in September. Economists had expected a 0.1 percent rise.



In the third quarter, industrial production decreased 1.2 percent from the previous three months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX