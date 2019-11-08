

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices fell for the third straight month in October, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 0.5 percent in October, following a 0.4 percent decline in September. In August, prices decreased 0.3 percent.



Prices for domestic and foreign market fell by 0.5 percent, each in October.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in October, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month. The latest monthly inflation was the highest in three months.



