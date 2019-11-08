

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in October, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in October, following a 2.6 percent rise in September. In August, inflation was 3.2 percent.



Prices for housing rose 3.6 percent annually in October, and those of restaurants, hotels, and recreation, culture increased by 3.5 percent and 3.1 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index rose 0.4 percent in October.



