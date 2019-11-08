

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's jobless rate held stable in October, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.3 percent in October, the same rate as seen in September. That was in line with economists' expectation.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate rose to 2.2 percent in October from 2.1 percent in September. That was in line with economists' expectation.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 2,586 persons from the previous month to 101,689 in October. Compared to the previous year, unemployment fell by 5,631 persons.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 2.3 percent in October from 2.4 percent in the prior month.



