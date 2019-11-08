

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skylight recalled a total of 65,150 units of power adapters sold with Skylight digital photo frames for possible electrical shock hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. These include about 159 units sold in Canada.



The company said the power adapter casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet, exposing its metal prongs that could result in an electrical shock to the consumer.



The recall involves Series I power adapters sold with Skylight digital photo frames, which comes in black color and have a circular indentation on the side. The company confirmed that only the Series I adapters are included in this recall.



Skylight said it has received eight reports of adapters breaking and exposing its metal prongs, including one report of an electric shock to a consumer.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled power adapters and contact Skylight for instructions on proper disposal and the procedure to receive a free replacement adapter.



The power adapters were made in the China and imported to the U.S. by San Francisco, California-based Glimpse LLC, doing business as Skylight.



They were sold online at www.skylightframe.com and Amazon.com as well as in Von Maur stores across the U.S. from April 2018 through March 2019 for about $160 with the digital photo frame.



In February, Dell Inc. recalled 9,375 units of Dell hybrid power adapter sold along with power banks, including 475 sold in Canada, over concerns of electric shock hazard as the adapter casing can break and detach, exposing the internal metal components.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX