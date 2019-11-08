

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, electric and gas utility Ameren Corp. (AEE) narrowed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2019, while increasing the mid-point by three cents per share.



For fiscal 2019, the company narrowed its earnings guidance range to $3.23 to $3.33 per share from the initial 2019 guidance range of $3.15 to $3.35 per share, while increasing the mid-point three cents per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.26 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



