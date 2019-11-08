Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 911535 ISIN: US0236081024 Ticker-Symbol: AE4 
Tradegate
07.11.19
19:28 Uhr
67,00 Euro
-1,50
-2,19 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMEREN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMEREN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,00
67,50
16:03
67,00
67,50
15:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMEREN
AMEREN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMEREN CORPORATION67,00-2,19 %