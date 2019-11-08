Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 08.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857209 ISIN: US8835561023 Ticker-Symbol: TN8 
Tradegate
08.11.19
14:32 Uhr
270,35 Euro
+4,70
+1,77 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
265,95
270,45
15:01
267,90
270,40
14:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC270,35+1,77 %