CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, Canada jobs data for October and building permits for September have been released. Following these data, the loonie dropped against its major counterparts.



The loonie was trading at 1.3220 against the greenback, 1.4584 against the euro, 0.9075 against the aussie and 82.71 against the yen around 8:32 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX