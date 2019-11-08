

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's central bank on Friday named Anna Breman, who is currently chief economist and head of macroanalysis at Swedbank, as the deputy governor for a term of six years.



Breman is set to fill the vacancy created by Kerstin af Jochnick, who left the Riksbank in October to join the European Central Bank.



'The decision of the General Council was unanimous,' Susanne Eberstein, Chairperson of the General Council, and Michael Lundholm, Vice Chairman, said in a joint comment.



'Anna Breman has broad and in-depth experience from both the financial sector and the world of academia, in Sweden and internationally.'



The General Council of the Riksbank also decided to appoint Cecilia Skingsley as first deputy governor from November 8 until her term expires on May 22, 2025. She has been the deputy governor since May 22, 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX