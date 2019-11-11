Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 543900 ISIN: DE0005439004 Ticker-Symbol: CON 
Xetra
08.11.19
17:35 Uhr
131,40 Euro
-1,28
-0,96 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,42
131,26
10.11.
131,12
131,48
07:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CONTINENTAL
CONTINENTAL AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTINENTAL AG131,40-0,96 %
PYROLYX AG5,700-5,00 %