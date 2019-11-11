

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy fell significantly in October after rising in the previous month, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers Survey, which measures current situation, fell to 36.7 in October from 46.7 in September. Economists had forecast a reading of 40.6.



Meanwhile, the outlook index that signals future activity improved to 43.7 in October from 36.9 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 41.9.



