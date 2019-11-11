

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ezzo Sausage Co. is recalling 25,115 pounds of sausage products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a deadly bacteria.



The recall involves ready-to-eat sausage products that were produced on October 29, October 30, and November 5, 2019. These products bear establishment number 'EST. 1838A' inside the USDA mark of inspection. The company shipped these items to distribution centers in Indiana and Ohio.



The recall was initiated after the Columbus, Ohio-based company notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS a positive sample result for Listeria. However, there were no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products.



The company informed that anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC, 1,600 people develop listeria and about 260 of them die in each year.



Last week, Mann Packing Co., Inc. Had recalled a series of vegetable products over possible presence of Listeria. North Bay Produce, Inc. in late October recalled 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of different varieties of fresh apples.



Recently, poultry supplier Tip Top Poultry, Inc. recalled an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat or RTE poultry products and Fisher Packing Co. recalled about 744 pounds of RTE pork products, citing Listeria contamination.



