

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - QSC AG (QSCGF.PK) confirmed its full-year forecast for 2019. The company continues to project revenues of more than 235 million euros, EBITDA of more than 140 million euros and free cash flow of more than 130 million euros.



In the third quarter of 2019, EBITDA was negative at 2.2 million euros. Operating earnings (EBIT) was negative at 6.3 million euros. Consolidated net loss was 2.6 million euros, for the quarter.



Third-quarter revenues were 32.3 million euros. Cloud revenues from the activities of Cloud Services and IoT were 10.2 million euros, while consulting revenues were at 10.6 million euros.



At the end of the first nine months, revenues were 204.9 million euros, EBITDA at 143.6 million euros and the free cash flow at 140.2 million euros.



