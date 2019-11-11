

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa plc (INFMF.PK, INF.L), an Exhibitions, Events, Business Intelligence and Academic Publishing Group, reported Monday that it has continued to perform well, with growth in revenue, adjusted profit, and earnings for the 10-month period to October 31. The full-year performance is on track.



In its trading update, the company said its underlying revenue growth was at 2.8%, ahead of significant, seasonally stronger November/December trading period.



Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive, said, 'After ten months trading in 2019, despite an unpredictable economic/geo-political backdrop, the enlarged Informa Group continues to demonstrate resilience and performance, remaining on track for a sixth consecutive year of growth in underlying revenue, profit, adjusted earnings and cashflow.'



The company noted that November and December are significant trading months for the enlarged Informa Group, representing around 20% of annual revenue. November alone is expected to account for more than 350 million pounds.



Despite ongoing economic/geo-political uncertainty, forward pacing for the remainder of 2019 provides reassurance on Group revenue guidance of 3.5% for the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX