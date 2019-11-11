

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L) said the company's operating performance in the third quarter was in line with the Board's expectations, driven by robust funeral market share and average income in line with the Board's expectations. The Board's outlook for 2019 remain unchanged.



For the 13 weeks ended 27 September 2019, underlying operating profit was 11.2 million pounds compared to 12.2 million pounds, last year.



Operating performance in the year to date was also consistent with the Board's expectations. For the 39 week period, Dignity plc reported that its underlying operating profit declined 30 percent to 47.9 million pounds from prior year. Underlying revenue declined 8 percent to 225.4 million pounds.



