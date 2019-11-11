Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DVV ISIN: GB00BRB37M78 Ticker-Symbol: DN8E 
Frankfurt
11.11.19
08:05 Uhr
6,000 Euro
+0,095
+1,61 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIGNITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIGNITY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,920
6,270
09:13
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DIGNITY
DIGNITY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DIGNITY PLC6,000+1,61 %