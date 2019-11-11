

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation rose marginally in October, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in September.



Education cost grew 2.2 percent annually in October, the biggest increase among components. Prices in restaurants and hotels, and leisure and culture rose by 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 0.6 percent in October, following a 0.4 percent in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP climbed 0.5 percent in October.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuels dropped a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent year-on-year in September, reversing a 2.6 percent increase in August.



Imports fell 0.6 percent annually in September, following a 1.3 percent decline in the preceding month.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuels etc. was DKK 9.9 billion in September.



For the first nine months of the year, exports and imports rose by 7.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.



