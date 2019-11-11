

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's trade deficit increased in September, amid a rise in exports and imports, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.89 billion in September from EUR 1.36 billion in August. In the same month last year, trade deficit was EUR 973 million.



Exports rose 4.4 percent annually in September and imports grew 7.0 percent. In August, exports declined 2.5 percent and imports fell 2.6 percent.



For the January to September period, the trade deficit was EUR 12.04 billion with exports and imports increasing 2.0 percent and 5.1 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



