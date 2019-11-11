

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation remained stable in October, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.7 percent year-on-year in October, the same as seen in September. In August, inflation was 2.9 percent.



Prices for housing, water, energy and fuel grew by 4.9 percent annually in October and those of restaurant and hotels, and education rose by 4.6 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.8 percent, and health and transport costs climbed 3 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for post and telecommunication, and clothing and footwear fell by 1.0 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in October.



