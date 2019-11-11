

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia industrial production declined for the second month in a row in September, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, after an 8.1 percent drop in August.



Manufacturing output also fell for a second straight month, down 3.1 percent annually in September.



Output in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector rose 2.7 percent and that of mining and quarrying increased 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.3 percent in September.



