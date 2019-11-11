Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 555750 ISIN: DE0005557508 Ticker-Symbol: DTE 
Xetra
11.11.19
13:49 Uhr
15,314 Euro
-0,126
-0,82 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,300
15,302
14:05
15,300
15,302
14:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15,314-0,82 %
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING AG2,823+0,93 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC1,874-1,06 %