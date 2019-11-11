

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla plans to unveil its new electric pickup, Cybertruck, on November 21 in Los Angeles.



In a tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said, 'Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory'. The planned launch coincides with the upcoming L.A. auto show during November last week.



The new pickup, which Musk expects to perform better than a Ford F-150, was first announced in 2013. Over the course of these years, he has given hints about the upcoming vehicle. Musk described the pickup model as futuristic-like cyberpunk with crazy features.



Last year, Musk had said the pickup would include 'power outlets allowing use of heavy duty 240V high power tools in the field all day, no generator needed.'



The CEO in January this year noted that the company might be ready to unveil the new vehicle by the summer, adding that it 'will be something quite unique, unlike anything'.



Further, in a June podcast, he stated that in terms of truck-like functionality, the new pickup truck will be better than a Ford F-150. It will also be a better sports car than a standard Porsche 911, he said.



As per reports, the electric truck will have a starting price of below $50,000. The new vehicle will have a distance range up to 500 miles and all-wheel drive.



Tesla is also said to be working on a Semi truck, and has unveiled a new version of the Tesla Roadster. The company currently sells the Model S and Model 3 sedans, as well as the Model X sport utility vehicle. The vehicle maker also plans to sell a Model Y crossover by the end of 2020.



At present, the Ford F-series is the top selling pickup truck in America. Ford and General Motors are also developing electric pickups. Following Musk's comparison of Cybertruck with Ford F-150, Ford released a video showing a prototype electric F-150.



