Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869561 ISIN: US91324P1021 Ticker-Symbol: UNH 
Tradegate
11.11.19
15:17 Uhr
231,35 Euro
-1,75
-0,75 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
230,90
231,55
15:16
230,70
231,30
15:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UNITEDHEALTH
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC231,35-0,75 %