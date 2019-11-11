

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Veteran filmmaker Woody Allen has settled a breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon Studios.



Woody Allen had filed a $68-million lawsuit in February after the entertainment company backed out of a four-picture deal with the filmmaker in June 2018 over an old allegation by his daughter Dylan Farrow that she was raped by her father at the age of 7.



Amazon Studios also cited Woody Allen's controversial comments supporting Hollywood film tycoon Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women.



In a BBC interview in October 2017, Woody Allen had voiced his concern about the film industry slipping into a 'witch-hunt' culture in the wake of the sex scandal revolving around Weinstein.



Amazon Studios argue that it decided to terminate the agreement because the Oscar-winning film director's comments undermined its financial security.



Dylan Farrow, Allen's daughter with actor Mia Farrow, repeated the allegation after a Me Too Movement grew viral.



Allen and his lawyers called the 25-year-old allegation as baseless, and claimed that Amazon was fully aware of that controversy when it entered the film contract in 2016.



Allen received a $10 million advance payment but after the controversy, Amazon Studios withheld the release of his first film, 'A Rainy Day in New York.' Also, it shelved plans for the remaining three movies.



Entertainment weekly Variety first reported the news of the settlement of the case, in which Allen demanded $68 million in minimum guarantee payments, but did not disclose the terms.



