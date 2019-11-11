

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) said it now expects a positive EBITDA margin in the lower single-digit percentage range and a negative EBIT in the upper single-digit million range for the financial year 2019, with revenues slightly below the previous year's level.



Previously, the company expected a positive EBITDA margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range and a positive EBIT margin in the low single-digit percentage range for the current financial year, with revenues slightly lower than the previous year.



The company said it will publish the complete financial report for the first nine months of 2019 today, November 11, 2019.



