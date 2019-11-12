

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor updated its long-term financial targets, increasing underlying gross margin and underlying operating margin.



Looking ahead to the business' activity over the coming years, the company expects to see meaningful improvement in both underlying gross margin and underlying operating margin. This improvement is the result of extending its power-efficient mixed-signal product portfolio in IoT, Industrial, Automotive and Computing, alongside further savings in manufacturing and operational costs.



Dialog updated its long-term underlying financial targets. It expects revenue growth of mid-teens percentage points for the unaffected business.



It expects total Group underlying gross margin of 50% to 53%, compared to the prior estimation of 47%-48%.



