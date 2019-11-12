

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WeWork is in talks with John Legere, Chief Executive officer of T-Mobile US Inc., to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



WeWork's parent is searching for a CEO who can stabilize the company following the erratic tenure of its co-founder Adam Neumann.



After WeWork's failed attempt at an initial public offering, SoftBank Group Corp. acquired a majority stake in the company last month in a bailout, severing most ties with Neumann.



