

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's money supply increased at a faster pace in October, data from the Bank of Japan showed on Tuesday.



The monetary aggregate M2 expanded 2.5 percent year-on-year, following August's 2.4 percent increase. This was the fastest growth in five months. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 2.4 percent.



Likewise, M3 money supply gained 2.1 percent after rising 2 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 2 percent.



At the same time, the narrow measure M1 growth held steady at 5.1 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX