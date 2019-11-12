

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month earnings per share grew to 1.35 euros from last year's 0.29 euro.



Operating earnings per share amounted to 1.50 euros, compared to prior-year figure of 1.37 euros.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT rose 0.8 percent to 587.6 million euros from 582.8 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA increased 7.9 percent to 944 million euros from last year's 874.6 million euros.



Consolidated sales grew 1.7 percent in the first nine months to 3.88 billion euros from 3.82 billion euros in the previous year.



United Internet made further investments in sustainable growth. All in all, the number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 660,000 to 24.51 million contracts.



