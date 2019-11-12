

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) reported that its profit before tax was down 4.3 percent to 89.0 million pounds for the six months ended 30 September 2019 from 93.0 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was down 4.4 percent to 15.2 pence from 15.7 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was up 3.2 percent, down 0.4 percent on a like-for-like basis to 103.4 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.8 pence, up 3.5 percent, down 0.6 percent on a like-for-like basis.



First-half Group revenue increased by 7.3 percent year-on-year to 978.7 million pounds. The Group recorded continued outperformance from RS PRO with like-for-like revenue growth of 9.7 percent, for the period.



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 5.9 pence per share. This will be paid on 8 January 2020 to shareholders on the register on 29 November 2019.



