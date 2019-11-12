Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862727 ISIN: GB0003096442 Ticker-Symbol: ECN 
Frankfurt
12.11.19
08:07 Uhr
8,114 Euro
-0,246
-2,94 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,224
7,470
09:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROCOMPONENTS
ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTROCOMPONENTS PLC8,114-2,94 %