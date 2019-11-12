

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc. (EXPN.L), an information services company, reported that its profit before tax for the six months ended 30 September 2019 increased to US$480 million from US$470 million last year.



Profit attributable to owners of the company for the period also increased to US$352 million or 38.7 US cents per share from US$320 million or 34.9 US cents per share in the previous year.



But, operating profit for decreased to US$556 million from US$580 million in the prior period, largely due to the charge for Exceptional items.



Revenue for the year increased by 6% to US$2.495 billion from last year, reflecting an improved underlying performance by both business segments.



The company now expects full-year organic revenue growth in the 7%-8% range, at the upper end of its previous guidance. The company continues to expect EBIT growth at or above revenue growth and strong progress in Benchmark earnings per share, all at constant currency, and for the full year it expects operating cash conversion of around 90%.



The company announced a first interim dividend of 14.5 US cents per share, up 4% year-on-year. This will be paid on 31 January 2020 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 3 January 2020.



