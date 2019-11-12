

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) reported profit before tax of 15.0 million pounds in first half of the year, compared to a loss before tax of 2.2 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 1.4 pence compared to a loss of 0.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 31.7 million pounds in the period, up 5.0 percent on the prior year, predominantly reflecting lower net regular interest costs. Adjusted earnings per share was 3.03 pence compared to 2.91 pence.



The Group reported trading profit of 51.1 million pounds in the period, just slightly ahead of the equivalent period a year ago. The overall progress in trading profit during the half was a little better than the Group expected.



For the 26 weeks ended 28 September 2019, Group revenue was 366.7 million pounds, up 2.4 percent on the same period in the prior year. Branded revenue grew 4.3 percent to 309.7 million pounds while non-branded revenue was 6.8 percent lower at 57.0 million pounds.



