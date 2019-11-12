

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko Plc. (AGK.L) reported that its underlying Group revenue, excluding the impact of currency and pass-through fuel, for the nine months ended 30 September was down 2% on last year, with reported revenue down 8%.



Excluding revenue from the Winter Olympics in 2018 and early design revenue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics this year, underlying Group revenue was in line with the prior year.



The company noted that its full year earnings outlook is in line with market expectations and we remain on track to deliver mid-teens ROCE in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX