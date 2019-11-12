

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France economic growth is expected to slow slightly in the fourth quarter, survey data from the Bank of France showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter, which is slower than the 0.3 percent expansion seen in the third quarter.



The confidence index in manufacturing rose to 98 in October from 96 in September. The reading was expected to rise marginally to 97.



Business leaders forecast industrial production to slow down in November, particularly in the automotive sector.



Meanwhile, the services confidence index fell to 98 from 99 in the previous month. Services activity expanded moderately in October. Business leaders expect the same pace of growth in November.



The confidence index in construction held steady at 105 in October. Although activity remained strong in October, business leaders expect growth to be weaker in November.



