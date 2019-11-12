

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Tuesday, with a slew of positive earnings results helping support underlying sentiment.



The upside remained capped amid caution ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was up 28 points, or 0.21 percent, at 13,226 after declining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Energy generation and energy trading company Uniper rose over 1 percent after raising its 2019 adjusted EBIT and adjusted Funds from Operations outlook.



Lighting manufacturer Osram Licht was little changed after it recommended shareholders accept a $4.4 billion takeover offer from AMS AG.



Dialog Semiconductor jumped nearly 7 percent after lifting its underlying gross margin and underlying operating margin forecasts.



Infineon Technologies soared more than 6 percent. The company forecast slower growth in the year ahead after reporting a rise in fourth-quarter profit in spite of macroeconomic uncertainty.



Post and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL jumped 5 percent after it reported an almost tripling of third-quarter operating profit.



Automotive supplier and tire manufacturer Continental dropped 1.8 percent as it slipped to a loss in its third-quarter.



