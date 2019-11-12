

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK, POAHF.PK), which holds the majority of stake in German auto maker Volkswagen AG, reported Tuesday that its group profit after tax in the first nine months increased 32 percent to 3.52 billion euros from 2.67 billion euros in the prior-year period.



The profit after tax was significantly influenced by the profit from Volkswagen of 3.59 billion euros, compared to 2.74 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, Porsche SE Group continues to expect a group profit for the fiscal year 2019 of between 3.4 billion euros and 4.4 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX