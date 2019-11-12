

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to -13.0 in November from -22.8 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 120.40 against the yen, 1.1030 against the greenback, 0.8592 against the pound and 1.0970 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX