

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were moving lower on Tuesday as investors awaited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump at the Economic Club of New York later in the day for clues on the status of the Sino-U.S. trade talks.



Spot gold slid 0.1 percent to $1,454.70 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.15 percent at $1,455.25 per ounce.



Investors await Trump's speech for signs of progress on the months-long trade dispute with China.



Trump said on Saturday that talks with China were moving along 'very nicely' but the United States would only make a deal if it was the right one for Washington.



He also described as 'incorrect' reports about how much the U.S. was ready to roll back tariffs on China.



Fresh pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong provided some support to the safe-haven metal.



Hong Kong police fired tear gas in the heart of the Central financial district and at two university campuses to break up pro-democracy protests as transport was disrupted by protesters for the second day running.



