

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit decreased in September, as exports rise and imports declined, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 268.7 million in September from EUR 360.7 in the same month last year. In August, trade deficit was EUR 177.5 million.



Exports grew 2.5 percent annually in September, while imports declined 4.6 percent.



The major export partners are Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those for imports are Lithuania, Germany, Poland and Estonia.



