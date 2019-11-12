Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901014 ISIN: US8998961044 Ticker-Symbol: TUP 
Tradegate
11.11.19
21:41 Uhr
8,276 Euro
-0,194
-2,29 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,270
8,504
14:15
8,264
8,498
13:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TUPPERWARE
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION8,276-2,29 %