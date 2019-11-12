

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 on Tuesday, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) initiated earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2020, which is well above analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.48 to $8.88 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.70 to $9.10 per share on reported sales growth of 2 to 5 percent and organic sales change between a decline of 1.5 percent and a growth of 1.5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $8.52 per share on a revenue drop of 0.3 percent to $6.60 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



