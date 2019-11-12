Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W4DT ISIN: US2423702032 Ticker-Symbol: SJ2A 
Frankfurt
12.11.19
09:09 Uhr
0,725 Euro
+0,065
+9,85 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEAN FOODS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,790
0,820
14:38
0,790
0,820
14:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEAN FOODS
DEAN FOODS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEAN FOODS COMPANY0,725+9,85 %