

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare services company Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Saum Sutaria has been promoted to President and COO, effective immediately. As President and COO, Sutaria will continue to be responsible for the company's Hospital Operations segment, which includes acute care hospitals, hospital-affiliated outpatient centers and employed physicians.



Additionally, Sutaria will assume direct responsibility for United Surgical Partners International and Conifer Health Solutions. He will continue reporting to Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ron Rittenmeyer.



Sutaria joined Tenet as COO in January 2019 after serving for 18 years at McKinsey & Co., where he was a leader in the healthcare and private equity practices, serving clients on strategic, operational and financial issues.



