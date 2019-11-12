

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German data analytics firm Exasol AG announced Tuesday that it is now planning an initial public offering of their shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2020.



The company plans to invest the initial proceeds of the IPO to support their growth strategy, primarily in the areas of client base expansion, brand awareness, and increased internationalization.



In October 2019, Exasol completed a pre-IPO placement of shares to a small number of long-term investors, paving the way for an initial public offering in 2020.



Hauck & Aufhauser acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the private placement and has been appointed as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the IPO.



The company said it will provide further details concerning the planned IPO in due course. The IPO will not only provide the necessary growth funding but will also materially increase the growth rate by creating global awareness for the Exasol brand and pave the road for further internationalization.



Founded in 2000, Exasol has developed and refined a unique analytics database, purpose-built for the growing demand for data-driven business. Its high-performance in-memory analytics database gives organizations the ability to transform how they work with data, on-premises, in the cloud or both.



The company has employees spread across its offices in Nuremberg, Berlin, London, Paris, and Atlanta and offers high-end database solutions for an array of high-profile customers.



