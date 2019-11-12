

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - To celebrate the start of holiday season, coffee retail giant Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) is offering a Happy Hour deal on Thursday, November 14.



On November 14 from 2-7 p.m., Starbucks customers can buy one, get one free on any handcrafted beverage, including holiday beverages, size grande or larger.



Starbucks is also offering new 6-pack of reusable hot cups in trendy ombre shades of red and pink. The cups are festively designed with sayings, 'Coffee,' 'Hand Warmer,' 'Coffee All the Way,' 'Festive Cup,' 'Merry Coffee' and 'Roasty and Toasty.'



Starbucks is also offering customers a new 5-pack of reusable cold cups available in classic holiday hues, with mix-and-match colorful candy cane striped straws and holiday sayings like, 'Merry Coffee,' 'Cold As Ice,' 'Coffee All The Way,' 'Magic Cool,' and 'Seasonal Shine.'



Last week, Starbucks offered customers who order a holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada a free limited-edition reusable red cup. The 2019 reusable red cup design had the words 'Merry Coffee' dancing on an iconic holiday red background.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX