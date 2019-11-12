

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump delivered a highly anticipated speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday but provided few details on the state of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Trump spent the bulk of his remarks touting the strength of the U.S. economy, crediting his policies cutting taxes and regulation for the strong growth seen in recent years.



Returning to a frequent target, Trump attacked the Federal Reserve and claimed the economy and the markets would be even stronger if the central bank would take his advice and slash interest rates further.



'But we all make mistakes, don't we?' Trump said in an apparent reference to his decision to nominate Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



Trump also briefly discussed the trade talks with China, claiming the Chinese are 'dying to make a deal' and an agreement is 'close.'



The president said a significant phase one trade deal with China 'could happen soon' but stressed that he would only accept an agreement that is good for U.S. companies and workers.



Trump later denied that his trade war with China is hurting industry or causing uncertainty and threatened further increases in tariffs if a deal is not reached.



