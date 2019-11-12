Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 13.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857760 ISIN: US83088M1027 Ticker-Symbol: AWM 
Tradegate
12.11.19
21:44 Uhr
92,37 Euro
+1,38
+1,52 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,58
89,29
12.11.
92,02
92,68
12.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC92,37+1,52 %