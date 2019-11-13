

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) plans to launch a new MacBook Pro laptop with a larger screen and revamped keyboard as soon as Wednesday, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. The new laptop is expected to go on sale this week.



It will be the first major update since the MacBook Pro line was redesigned three years ago. The company is moving from a 15-inch screen to a higher-resolution 16-inch screen.



The new keyboard is designed to be more reliable. The speakers will be louder. The existing 13-inch model won't be updated, the report said.



The 16-inch MacBook Pro will replace the current 15-inch model, which starts at $2,399. The new laptop will cost about the same price.



Apple reportedly plans to release the revamped Mac Pro desktop computer in December.



The new MacBook Pro laptop will have main processors from Intel Corp., not Apple-made chips that it plans to add to at least some computers as early as next year, Bloomberg reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX