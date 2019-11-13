

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's producer prices fell at a slower rate in October, data from the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.1 percent decline in September. Economists had expected a 0.3 percent fall.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.1 percent in October, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices grew 1.4 percent monthly in October, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.



Among the individual components, prices rose for transportation, iron and steel, electrical machinery and equipment, and other manufacturing industry products. Prices decreased for electric power, gas and water, and scrap and waste.



